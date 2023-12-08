Amanda Kloots Opens up About Possibility of Dating Again 3 Years After Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots is sharing her feelings about dating three years after the death of her husband, Nick Cordero. The Talk co-host, 41, hinted that she was ready to look for love once more while talking with Entertainment Tonight. Asked what her "next era" looked like after Kloots' previous discussion of dating again on her daytime talk show, Kloots teased, "Oh, this is like my Taylor Swift Era? I don't know, is it... I don't know -- tall dark and handsome era?"

When the interviewer asked if Kloots was "trying to find [her] Travis Kelce," the fitness instructor responded, "Yeah, it's my Travis Kelce era," asking if they would be willing to "be a matchmaker" for her. Kloots has been open about her grief and mourning following the death of Cordero in July 2020 following a three-month hospitalization due to complications from COVID-19. Kloots and the Broadway star tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed son Elvis, now 4, in 2019. Cordero was 41 years old at the time of his death.

In November, Kloots revealed that her son has begun to ask more questions about his father's death recently. Appearing as a speaker at End Well's annual symposium, the dancer told Yvette Nicole Brown that she has struggled trying to answer her son's questions in a way that is helpful. "My son is four years old now, and he's sort of trying to now understand what happened to his dad and that he doesn't have a dad," she shared. "For some reason, he always brings it up on the way to preschool, and I drop him off and have to go right to work."

The Dancing With the Stars alum added that handling Elvis bringing up his father's death is "so hard" some days "because some days you just shut down, and you don't want to talk about it, or you just like shut down and you don't want it to enter your world." As she's been navigating tough times in the wake of her husband's death, Kloots said she has gotten better at taking care of herself and her grief. "How many times can I be like, 'I'm just having a bad grief day?' But I've gotten really good at just saying that, especially to my [The Talk] co-hosts," she said.