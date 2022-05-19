Amanda Kloots Opens up About Her Dating Life 2 Years After Husband Nick Cordero's Death

✖

Amanda Kloots is moving forward in life two years after husband Nick Cordero tragically died at age 41 following a battle with COVID-19. The Talk co-host opened up about her experience with grief, becoming a single mom to 2-year-old son Elvis and moving on romantically in a new interview on CBS Mornings, sharing how determined she is to live her life through all the ups and downs ahead.

Kloots revealed that in the two years since her husband's passing, the grief will hit her like "a ton of bricks out of nowhere," including during the drive home from a recent night out. "I went to a show last night. I got home and I was pulling into the driveway, and a song from Journey came on that Nick sang in 'Rock of Ages,' and I just... I looked over at, you know, the passenger's seat. And it was empty," she recalled. "And it... it hits you like a ton of bricks."

"I miss having somebody to come home to and I miss laughing with somebody. Every time I retell this story, it's amazing how helpful it is in this grieving journey," she continued during the interview. "Grief does not stop. Loss, death – it does not end." While navigating this grief and her role as a mother to her 2-year-old son, Kloots has also been making her way back into the dating world, although the Broadway alum isn't currently seeing anyone.

"I want to love again. I want to have another person in my life," she shared of her decision to date again. "I want Elvis to have a father figure in his life." Kloots diving back into dating doesn't mean that she or Elvis will forget his late father. "You're not taking the place of Nick. It's not ever that," she clarified. "It's just that Nick was a part of my life." When it comes to the public perception of her choice to date, Kloots shrugged, "People are gonna come at you at all angles for anything you do. I mean, they came at me when I said I started dating again. Everybody, you know, had their opinions."