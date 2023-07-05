Amanda Kloots Honors Nick Cordero on Third Anniversary of His Death in Emotional Tribute

Amanda Kloots is honoring her late husband, Nick Cordero, on the third anniversary of the Broadway star's death. The Talk co-host, 41, took to Instagram Wednesday to share some of the ways that Cordero's loved ones remember him today after his death in July 2020 due to COVID complications.

"Three years ago today Nick passed away. Though he's not with us anymore I feel, and I know other people that knew him feel, that his spirit lives on in the biggest way. He made such an impact on everyone he met, especially those he loved," she wrote Wednesday alongside a montage featuring moments with her late husband and their now-4-year-old son Elvis. "I asked some close friends and family of his to tell me something they loved most about him."

Cordero's friends wrote that the late actor "made you feel like you were the only person in the room" and "lived with an open heart and spread love to everyone he met." Cordero had "the heart of a giant" and was "full of advice, whether it was asked for or not," others wrote, as another shared, "Nick was everyone's biggest cheerleader. Being in his presence inspired you to want to dig deeper to be a better person, friend and artist."

Kloots concluded her post with what she herself misses the most about her husband. "I was reminded by a dear friend that three years really isn't a lot of time I need to allow myself grace," she shared. "Why is that so hard, allowing grace into our life? But he was right. Is right. I miss Nick more than anything in the entire world." She continued, "What I loved most is how he made me feel safe in his arms, and always loved. That's a very special thing to gift to give someone. He was a special man with the biggest heart. I love you honey. Always."

On the three-year anniversary of the March 2020 day she brought her husband to the hospital, Kloots once again took to Instagram to share some of her thoughts. "Three years ago today we took Nick to the emergency room at Cedars Sinai. March 30, 2020 is a day that is [ingrained] in my brain forever as it's the last day I had with my husband," she wrote. "There are days in my life I wish I could go back in time to and this is one of them." Kloots continued, "If I could, I'd give him the biggest kiss. If I could, I'd hold him in a never ending hug and If I could, I'd tell him 'I love you' one million times. ...I've learned to always tell people you love them. I've learned that life is fragile and we are not invincible. Live and love to the fullest."