Amanda Bynes Teases New Rap Song 'Diamonds'

After dabbling in both acting and fashion, Amanda Bynes is issuing in a new phase of her career. On Wednesday, the former Nickelodeon star shared a 45-second clip of an upcoming song titled "Diamonds" that she is featured on. Shared to her Instagram account, the song features Bynes rapping with artist Precise, whom Page Six confirmed to be her fiancé, Paul Michael. Michael, who shared a TikTok video of himself rapping about diamonds on his own account, was tagged in the post.

Bynes said that she is "hyped on this track!" The tease opens with Precise singing for about 30 seconds before the actress comes in for what appears to be the chorus of the song with lyrics like "Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds / On my neck / On my wrist / Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds," lyrics that are repeated multiple times. The post marked Bynes' second since rebooting her Instagram account and comes after she and Michael recorded themselves rapping along to A$AP Rocky's "Fashion Killa" in October.

After meeting at a sober living home in late 2019, Bynes and Michael sparked a romance, with the actress announcing their engagement on Valentine's Day last year. Just three weeks after that announcement, however, the couple split. The two seemed to remain close, posing for a selfie together just a day after their split. In May, Bynes confirmed that she and Michael were still engaged, also announcing that she was working toward her bachelor's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. She said she "spent the last 2 months in treatment" where she "worked on coping skills to help with [her] social anxiety that caused [her] to drop out of school months ago."

Although the What a Girl Wants star and her fiancé have remained relatively private about their relationship in the months since, Michael did give fans an update in December 2020. Speaking with E! News, he said he and Bynes were "doing great." He also revealed that not only were they planning on "spending the holidays together for a family dinner," but they were also hoping to "plan the wedding after we live together." While Michael painted himself and Bynes to be head over heels in love, the actress’ attorney, David A. Esquibias, suggested their romance isn't all that it seems, telling the outlet, "This guy purports to love Amanda and be a source of emotional support. But, it appears to me he is selling access to her to the paparazzi."