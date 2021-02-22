✖

Alex Trebek's son shared how "passing along kindness to others" by donating his late father's Jeopardy! wardrobe keeps the late game show host's legacy alive in an emotional appearance on Good Morning America Monday. The iconic television host died in November at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer and is survived by wife Jean and children, Matt, 31, and Emily, 28.

Earlier this month, the Trebek family announced that they had donated his on-screen wardrobe to The Doe Fund, an organization that helps give people a second chance who have experienced homelessness, incarceration and addiction. Included in the donation were 4 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters and nine sports coats to be used in helping people interview for jobs. "This kind of just fits into what he believed in, passing along kindness to others," Matt said on Monday's GMA. "So it's nice to see that it still continues even after he's gone." Jean had previously said on social media that Matt was the one who had the idea to donate his father's wardrobe, calling it "so wonderful" and something that "warms [her] heart."

"When you think that they shoot five shows a day, two days a week, they need to constantly make different combinations, so they had a large wardrobe," said Matt, who described his dad's style as the definition of dapper. "He would dress up in very clean and definitely had his own particular taste in the way that he would dress. I remember that when I was growing up, he would try to dress me in suits. I think our style differed, but he was obviously right with how he went about things."

When it comes to processing the loss of Trebek, Matt said he and his family are still adjusting. "Losing our father, my mom losing her husband, kind of the one who spearheaded and guided our family, it's definitely been an adjustment," he said. "But fortunately, my mom, my sister and I are all very close, so we're good. We remember him and keep trying to move on together."

The Trebek family's donation was announced on Feb. 10, with Jeopardy! producer Mike Richards sharing in a statement at the time, "During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering. Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request."