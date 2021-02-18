Alex Trebek Wrote 'Jeopardy!' Clue Category Featured on Tuesday's Episode: See His Handwritten Note

✖

Alex Trebek continues to leave his fingerprint on Jeopardy! episodes even after his death. The game show revealed Tuesday that the "Alphabet Rockers & Rappers" category played in that night's episode was written by Trebek himself before the iconic host's passing in November at the age of 80.

Trebek's handwriting can be seen in the note he scrawled listing the category title and answers such as ZZ Top, ABBA and Run-D.M.C. It was a moving detail for Jeopardy! viewers who have been mourning Trebek's death following a battle with pancreatic cancer. "How wonderful to see his notes, his handwriting. So loved and missed," one person responded to the show's tweet. "Thank you Jeopardy! Thank you, Alex." Another fan tweeted, "I loved this category! No wonder I loved it so much." A third chimed in, "This is beautiful! Alex is, and will always be, part of our hearts. Thank you, Alex."

Alex was the rock star behind today’s ALPHABET ROCKERS & RAPPERS category, as seen from his handwritten note. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/gCepTW5rgF — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 17, 2021

Trebek's Jeopardy! legacy also lives on with his on-air wardrobe, much of which was donated to The Doe Fund’s Ready, Willing & Able economic opportunity work program in New York City to help people looking to get back on their feet after struggling with homelessness, addiction and incarceration. Trebek's family donated four suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, nine sports coats, nine pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, two parkas and three pairs of dress slacks to the nonprofit to dress people for job interviews.

"During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering," Mike Richards, the game show's executive producer, said in a news release last week. "Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request."

Trebek's son, Matthew Trebek, added in his own statement, "We live in a world where dressing appropriately can make a difference in how one feels about themselves and how one is perceived. Even though I know that it’s not all about what someone wears, there is something to be said for feeling a bit better about yourself when you have pride in your attire. My hope is that the confidence someone might feel in wearing one of my dad’s suits and ties will help them land a job, and more importantly, will help them realize that they are not alone."