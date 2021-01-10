Alex Trebek's Daughter Posts Tribute to Late 'Jeopardy!' Host After Final Episode Airs

✖

Alex Trebek's daughter Nicky Trebek took to Instagram to praise her late father Friday night after his last Jeopardy! episode aired. It was an emotional night for fans and his family, as the show aired a special tribute to the legendary TV host. Trebek and his first wife, Elaine Trebek Kares, adopted Nicky during their marriage. Trebek and his second wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, are parents to Matthew, 31, and Emily, 28.

On Friday, Nicky shared Jeopardy!'s tribute to Trebek in her Instagram Story, adding, "We miss you dad." She also shared a screenshot of a Facebook post, reading, "Jeopardy! Forever!" "You were extraordinary," Nicky wrote in the caption, adding "we miss you dad" as a hashtag as well. Since her father's death in November, Nicky has shared throwback photos with Trebek. "Missing you," she wrote alongside one on Nov. 22.

Trebek died on Nov. 8 at 80, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He filmed his last episode on Oct. 29 and Jeopardy! producers first planned to air the final episodes during the week of Christmas Day. The shows were delayed until the first full week of the new year though, with the final episode airing on Friday. The tribute video for Trebek included some fan-favorite moments from his three decades as host, set to Hugh Jackman's recording of Peter Allen's "Once Before I Go."

Trebek was a "warrior" when filming his final episodes, executive producer Mike Richards told Entertainment Weekly. In the week before taping was set to resume, Richards reminded Trek he could "barely" stand up and move around, but Trebek refused to delay filming. "He got very firm, which I loved, and he goes, 'I'll be there. Don't you cancel anything.' And sure as heck, he was. He was a warrior," Richards recalled.

The final five episodes were filmed over two days, and Richards thought Trebek delivered a fantastic performance, despite his health. "You'll watch them and you'll go, 'This guy's as healthy as could be. This is not a sick person at all.' He had that much willpower," Richards said of the final shows. "We knew how much he was fighting, and that's what made the performance even more impressive."

Jeopardy! will return with new episodes next week, although no permanent host has been hired. Champion Ken Jennings will fill in as the first guest host. "You can't fill shoes like Alex Trebek's," Jennings recently told Good Morning America. "He was just a legend."