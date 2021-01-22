Alex Trebek Fans Start Online Petition for 'Jeopardy!' Stage to Be Dedicated to Late Host

✖

Jeaopardy! fans are hoping to cement longtime game show host Alex Trebek's legacy in a fitting way. Two months after Trebek died in November at the age of 80 following a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, an online petition is lobbying for the Jeopardy! stage to be dedicated to its late longtime host.

Addressed from fan Sammy Maggio to Sony Pictures Studios, Jeopardy Productions Inc., CBS Media Ventures, and Sony Pictures Television Studios, the Change.org petition notes that Trebek "inspired millions of his fans ever since he started hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" back in 1984. It adds that his "Canadian personality made the show unique and with his ability to fluently speak 17 different languages he was known internationally for his talents on television."

"He was seen by millions of fans over 37 years and his legacy will live on forever," the petition reads in part. "Godspeed, Alex Trebek. We love you, then, now and forever. Having Stage 10 dedicated to him would be the ultimate posthumous honor."

Born in Sudbury, Ontario on July 22, 1940, Trebek began hosting the beloved game show in 1984, taking over the role from host Art Fleming. By the time of his passing, he had hosted more than 8,000 episodes across 37 seasons and became a cultural icon around the world. His final episode aired on Jan. 8, Trebek having continued filming the game show up to just 10 days before his death.

Given his dedication to the show, many fans feel it only fitting that the show's iconic stage be post humorously named in his honor, keeping his legacy alive. The petition, which had just more than 850 signatures as of the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 15, now boasts nearly 20,000 signatures, with many fans commenting their support. Replying to the petition, one Jeopardy! viewer said, Trebek "is a legend," and "renaming the stage where Jeopardy! is filmed in his honor would be a great tribute to the impact he made on television and the lives of contestants, the production team, and viewers." Another noted, "Jeopardy is what it is because of Alex Trebek. His personality, his interactions with the contestants, everything. Jeopardy should live on, but Alex needs to be tied to it from now until the show's end."

At this time, it is unclear if the stage will be named after Trebek. A representative for Jeopardy!/Sony did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Jan. 15. . Ken Jennings, a consulting producer and one of the show's "Greatest of All Time," has taken over as interim host of the game show, with more guest hosts expected to be announced.