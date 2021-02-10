Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' Wardrobe Donated to Homeless Organization for Job Interviews

✖

Alex Trebek’s many suits worn throughout his career hosting Jeopardy! are going to a good cause. Following the beloved TV host's death in November at the age of 80, Trebek's loved ones donated his suits to The Doe Fund’s Ready, Willing & Able economic opportunity work program in New York City. Coordinated by Trebek's son, Matthew Trebek, and Jeopardy! producer Rocky Schmidt, the donation will go to help people looking to get back on their feet after struggling with homelessness, addiction and incarceration.

"During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering," said Mike Richards, the game show's executive producer in a Jeopardy! news release. "Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request."

Trebek's family donated four suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, nine sports coats, nine pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, two parkas and three pairs of dress slacks, all of which will be used by Doe Fund participants in their reentry program for job interviews. The Doe Fund's mission is something Matthew Trebek said he knows his dad would be "totally on board with."

"We live in a world where dressing appropriately can make a difference in how one feels about themselves and how one is perceived. Even though I know that it’s not all about what someone wears, there is something to be said for feeling a bit better about yourself when you have pride in your attire," he wrote in a statement. "My hope is that the confidence someone might feel in wearing one of my dad’s suits and ties will help them land a job, and more importantly, will help them realize that they are not alone."

Added Schmidt, who in addition to being a supervising producer on Jeopardy! was a longtime friend of Trebek's, "Alex was a huge proponent of helping people get a second chance at a happy, successful life. The work of the Doe Fund does exactly that, and the team at Jeopardy! is happy and proud that we can support those efforts."

The iconic Jeopardy! host died in November at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Currently filling his role on the game show is Greatest of All Time winner Ken Jennings, but a permanent replacement has yet to be announced.