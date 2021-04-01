Alex Trebek's Daughter Nicky Shares How She's Honoring His Legacy

✖

Alex Trebek's daughter Nicky Trebek is honoring her father in a poignant way. After the longtime Jeopardy! host died in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer, Nicky told Entertainment Tonight she is hoping to carry on her father's legacy by "getting involved in as many things as possible that he had started," something she said "seems to just give me a purpose."

Speaking with the outlet nearly five months after her father's passing, Nicky reflected on how in 2019, just after he revealed his diagnosis, her father attended the PanCAN PurpleStride fundraising walkathon and "stood onstage with the other survivors." She said "to see him joining everybody onstage and sharing his story and really becoming one with the other survivors was amazing to me." In her efforts to honor her father, she revealed she has launched a team of fundraisers and is participating in this year's virtual PurpleStride event, telling the outlet, "I will stay with PanCAN and will be their advocate for as long as I can, and if I am able to do it. Whatever I can to do help them post away, social media galore, and just encourage people to get out there."

Nicky first announced her involvement with PanCAN on March 6, exactly two years after her father "bravely stepped out in front of the camera to announce he had been diagnosed with [pancreatic cancer]." In the post, she said she is "beyond proud of him for his courage and integrity throughout his illness. So I'm continuing what he started and will fight for everyone affected by pancreatic cancer."

On the page for the team, Nicky wrote how "when my dad, Alex Trebek, announced to the world that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, he ended the video with those powerful words. 'We'll get it done' is always on my mind." She added that "the same is true about fighting back against pancreatic cancer," and explained that she is doing PanCAN's PurpleStride Los Angeles "to continue to honor him, to be part of something bigger than myself, and to make sure those four words live on." Encouraging others to join the fight, she said participating in the virtual walk would not only "honor those affected by pancreatic cancer" but also help ensure "that my dad's fight and his words, 'We'll get it done,' will never be forgotten." At the time of this posting, Team Nicky Trebek has raised more than $10,000 of its $222,222 goal.