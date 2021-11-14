Adele Reveals Origins of One of Her Biggest Songs With Oprah Winfrey for CBS Special

Adele has returned after years away from the spotlight, and she’s returning in her typically glamorous fashion. Her fourth studio album, drops on Nov. 19, and the “Easy On Me” singer Is putting on a two-hour TV special that will feature music from her new album and an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The special, called Adele One Night Only, will air on CBS on Sunday, Nov. 14, five days before the release of her highly-anticipated fourth album 30.

In an exclusive preview for PopCulture.com, Adele opens up to Winfrey about one of her biggest songs. “Hello,” Adele‘s lead single off of 25, has become one of her signature hits and she will open up the CBS special with that song despite it being a showcase for 30. “I’m always going to start with ‘Hello,’ ” she explains to Winfrey. “It’d be a bit weird if it was like, halfway through the set, you know? So yeah, I’m starting with it.”

In the clip, Adele also opens up about how “Hello” was “the beginning of me trying to find myself, and I hadn’t figured out yet what it was that I had to do for that.” Adele explained to Winfrey that the song also holds a special meaning to her at every phase of her life. “When I wrote it, it was a real ode to like, little me, older me, all of these things,” she said. “It’s just a song about like, ‘I’m still here.’ Like, ‘Hi, I’m still here, I still exist in every aspect of my life.’”

The special is set to cover Adele's new music, her weight loss, being a mother to her 9-year-old son Angelo, and her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, and in a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Grammy winner admitted that she was "f—— devastated" after their split. "I didn't really know myself," she told the magazine. "I thought I did. I don't know if it was because my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my 30s, but I just didn't like who I was. I didn't really know myself. I thought I did. But I just didn't like who I was."