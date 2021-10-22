Adele Chooses Between Prince William and Prince Harry in ‘Vogue’s 73 Questions

Adele was forced to choose between Prince Harry and Prince William during her edition of Vogue‘s 73 Questions, which was released Thursday as the pop star promotes her upcoming album. During a round of “This or That” questions, the 33-year-old Brit chose the younger royal brother out of a simple “Harry or William” ultimatum.

In a line of questioning of all things British, the interviewer asked Adele to choose between Blur and Oasis, Oasis’ lead singer Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel, and the country’s royal brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William. The “Easy on Me” singer quickly chose Blur over Oasis and Liam over Noel “without a doubt,” but took her time when responding to the royal question. “Prince…Harry,” Adele said hesitantly before flashing a sly smile to the camera.

Her answer comes as no surprise to her longtime fans, as she previously admitted to having a crush on Harry. In a 2011 interview with Glamour magazine, Adele said she was “after” the prince. “I’m after Prince Harry,” she said at the time. “I know I said I wouldn’t go out with a ginger, but if it’s Prince Harry! I’d be a real duchess then. I’d love a night out with him, he seems like a right laugh.”

Even today, Adele is now friends with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. In August 2020, royal reporter Odie Scobie confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Adele and Markle “know each other pretty well” and “have a history.” Both women have been involved in helping the victims and their families of the devastating fire that engulfed the 24-story Grenfell Tower apartment building in London in 2017, killing 72 people.

Adele appeared in the popular Vogue video interview, which features celebrities giving fans a look inside their homes while answering rapid-fire personal questions. Elsewhere in the interview, Adele ranked her top three Beyoncé albums (I Am… Sasha Fierce, Lemonade and B’Day) and gave some hints about her own upcoming album. When asked if she ever cries while performing her songs, she said, “I do to quite a few of my new ones,” and also admitted that her favorite lyrics she’s ever written are “all on the new album.” Revealing which of her songs she loves the most, she said that “Someone Like You” and “When We Were Young” made the cut, as well as one on the new album. Adele’s new album, 30, will hit shelves Friday, Nov. 19.