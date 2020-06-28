Adele Reveals New Weight Loss Photos During Festive Night In

On Saturday, Adele seemingly had a great night in as she relived her 2016 Glastonbury set. The singer posted several photos on Instagram of her watch party for the event, including a couple that showcased her slimmer figure. At one point, Adele, who noted that she was enjoying more than a few ciders while watching the show, even donned the outfit that she wore during her 2016 set, which provided fans with an incredibly fun, throwback moment.

As The Sun noted, Adele posted multiple photos of herself watching her 2016 Glastonbury set. In the first photo that she shared, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer posed in a white T-shirt and sweatpants as she knelt near her TV, which featured a shot of the crowd from the aforementioned event. She then posted another photo of herself wearing the same dress that she wore during the set four years prior as she danced along to her own tracks. Her dress clearly hung to her frame and showcased Adele's noted weight loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jun 27, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT

Of course, this isn't the first time that the famous singer has shown off her weight loss to fans on social media. In May, in honor of her 32nd birthday, Adele posted a photo from her celebration. The singer could be seen donning a tight, black mini dress with billowing sleeves while she posed alongside a giant floral wreath. In her caption for the post, she not only thanked fans for the birthday wishes, but she also expressed her gratitude to those who have been working on the frontlines amidst the coronavirus pandemic. "Thank you for the birthday love," she wrote on Instagram. "I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels [heart emoji] 2020 okay bye thanks."

Adele's weight loss comes about a year after she announced her split from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son, Angelo. Following their split, the singer shared that she was committed to spending the year "all on myself." She added, "For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once... Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realized that that is more than enough."