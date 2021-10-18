Adele Announces 2-Hour TV Special Featuring Interview With Oprah

Adele made her return to music as official as it gets, announcing a two-hour TV special that will feature music from her new album and an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The special, called Adele One Night Only, will air on CBS on Sunday, Nov. 14, five days before the release of her highly-anticipated fourth album 30. The concert performance will be the earliest opportunity for most of the world to hear the British singer’s first new material in six years.

The special, which will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+, will be filmed in Los Angeles. It will include several of Adele’s existing hits as well as several new songs. Winfrey will conduct an exclusive interview with Adele “from her rose garden,” according to the announcement, “in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.”

Last week, Adele released “Easy On Me,” the first new song from 30. The music video, which you can see above, has already amassed more than 71.9 million views as of this writing. The single debuted with 24 million Spotify streams in 24 hours, surpassing the previous record-holder, BTS’ “Butter.” Most of the songs on the new album, which will be released on Friday, Nov. 19, were inspired by her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 9-year-old son Angelo.

The album was finalized in March after the couple had been separated for nearly two years. Adele told Vogue that the album is her attempt to explain divorce to Angelo when he’s older. “He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer, because I don’t know the answer,” she said. “‘Why don’t you love my dad anymore?’ And I’d be like, ‘I do love your dad. I’m just not in love.’ I can’t make that make sense to a 9-year-old.”

Adele is no stranger to doing concert specials timed to her album releases, as she promoted 21 with Adele Live in London in 2012 and ushered in 25 with Adele Live in New York City in 2015. As for Winfrey, this will be her second primetime special of the year after she made waves in March with her interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Adele One Night Only airs Saturday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.