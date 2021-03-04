Adele and Simon Konecki Officially Divorced

✖

Adele is officially, legally a single woman. On March 4, the "Rolling in the Deep" songstress and ex-husband Simon Konecki's divorce was ratified by a judge after they reached an agreement on their settlement. Adele, 32, and Konecki, 46, share one child, an 8-year-old son named Angelo. This is the end of a nearly two-year process.

The former couple announced their decision to split in April 2019. "Adele and her partner have separated,” the brief statement read."They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." Neither of them have addressed the situation directly, with Adele merely sharing a meme of herself on Instagram that read "When you catch yourself in your feelings then remember who you are."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

According to reports, the Grammy winner's success and schedule became a sticking point in the relationship. "They had a lot in common early on, but eventually they just grew apart," a source told E!. "She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart."

"Their marriage was clearly working for a very long time,” the source continued. "Whenever she was out at big openings and special events, he was usually with her, and they looked really just happy together and in love. They were into the marriage pretty much until they decided this just isn't working anymore." The source explained that the former couple was determined to keep the split friendly for the sake of their son and that it was "highly unlikely this is going to get ugly."

This sentiment will also affect the tone of Adele's upcoming fourth album. While heartbreak has fueled her previous work, The Sun reported that out of a show of "respect," Adele would not mine the split with Konecki for inspiration. "Heartbreak has helped Adele shift records over the years but this split is quite different," the source said. "They're both aware their son Angelo should be protected and that's why Adele has agreed not to sing about their relationship. Her new album will have a different sound anyway, so it hasn't bothered her too much that Simon quietly expected her to keep their relationship out of her music. ...It's a show of respect."