Addison Rae's Mom Sends 'Overwhelming' Cryptic Message as Her Dad's Cheating Allegations Surface

Sheri Easterling, the mother of social media star Addison Rae, responded to public allegations that her husband, Monty Lopez, had an affair. Easterling assured her fans she "will be okay" amid the public scandal in a July 7 Instagram Story post. Lopez, 46, allegedly had a five-month affair with Renee Ash, 25, who told Page Six Lopez "misled" her about the state of his marriage to Easterling, 42.

"Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved," Easterling wrote on July 7 in a since-expired Instagram Story post, reports Us Weekly. "I will be okay. My biggest concern is – and always will be – my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them."

Easterling did not confirm or deny Lopez's affair with Ash, instead telling her followers she is focused on her children. In addition to Rae, 21, she also shares sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, with Lopez. Easterling and Lopez divorced when Rae was young, but they remarried in 2017, Rae said in a 2020 episode of her That Was Fun? podcast.

"My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay," Easterling wrote last week. "Thank you all for the love, support, and kind messages. It means the world to me."

Hours after Easterling published her statement, Page Six published its interview with Ash, who claimed to have had an affair with Lopez. Ash claimed Lopez "misled" her about the state of his marriage to Easterling, claiming he said they were separated. "He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together," Ash claimed. "He even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother and I thought we had something real. He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce."

Ash and Lopez stopped seeing each other days before she spoke with Page Six. She said they split after allegations that Lopez hit on other girls in person and over FaceTime. The "last straw" came when she saw leaked footage of Lopez with another girl. Sources told Page Six the girl is only 19 years old.

"If anybody was hurting, it was me and his family. I am beyond sorry for that," Ash, who shared screenshots of alleged conversations with Ash to Page Six, said. "I loved him and I believed him. When I found out about the other young girls, my heart broke."

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that Easterling and Lopez have been separated for a year. "Sheri and the boys have been living in Louisiana," the source said. Representatives for Rae and her family have not commented on the situation.

Rae is among the most-followed stars on TikTok, with over 87.4 million followers and 5.7 billion likes. Her fame on the platform led to acting roles, including a starring part in Netflix's She's All That remake He's All That. Her next movie is Paramount's Fashionista

and she has a multimillion-dollar contract to star in other projects for Netflix.