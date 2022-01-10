Addison Rae Clarifies TikTok Salary After David Dobrik Reveals YouTube Decline

TikTok sensation Addison Rae is giving more insight into how she’s paid on the popular video-sharing app. The move comes after she spoke about some of her earnings that another internet star debunked to be completely accurate. While appearing on David Dobrik’s podcast Views with David Dobrik & Jason Nash on Monday, January 3, Rae, 21, said payment is based on how many viewers watch her videos. She didn’t give an exact amount regarding how much she’s made since joining the platform, but noted that she’s heard the biggest paycheck a fellow TikTok star was offered for a sponsored post was $90,000.

YouTube star Dobrik, 25, spoke about the inadequate assumptions in response to how TikTok influencers are actually paid. “So, like, everyone will do math and they’ll be like, ‘Addison Rae gets paid $45,000 per post,’” he said during the same episode. “Oh, my God, she’s posted 30 times this [week], which means she’s made $18 million this week alone.’”

Rae provided more explanation, explaining that her videos have to be “branded” in order for her to be paid from them. Dobrik explained that YouTube doesn’t offer as many opportunities to make money off sponsored videos.”It’s, like, $500,000 for an integration on YouTube, for like a 20 to 30-second plug, I would say,” he added.

Per Dobrik, his income has changed significantly. He explained that at one point, he was making $275,000 per month based on ads. That figure has since dropped to $2,000. His financial decline comes amid headlines from former Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis being accused of sexual misconduct. Zeglaitis, 26, denies the claims against him.

Regardless, Rae is still winning. She recently inked a major deal with Netflix off the heels of her success with her first film, He’s All That. She will reportedly be paid in the low-six-figure range for each of the projects she creates. Rae also has the chance to star in the projects.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” Rae said in a statement when the deal was announced in September 2021. “I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”