Addison Rae Reacts to Getting Banned From TikTok

He’s All That star Addison Rae was at least temporarily banned from TikTok, the social media platform that helped make her famous, late Thursday. The 21-year-old tweeted a screenshot with a message telling her she was “permanently” banned for “multiple violations” of TikTok’s community guidelines. The ban did not last too long, since her profile is back up.

“Well time to get a job,” Rae tweeted Thursday night. She included a screenshot with a generic message about being banned. “Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our Community Guidelines. You can download your data,” the message read. Rae did not post any follow-up messages, but fans shared screenshots showing that she really was banned for a time. One screenshot showed her with zero followers and zero likes.

Rae was reinstated sometime later, and back with her normal, huge numbers. She has 85 million followers on TikTok, as well as over 5.5 billion likes. However, she has not posted a new video on TikTok since earlier this week, when she published a Nintendo-sponsored video. Rae hasn’t posted anything explaining what the temporary ban was all about.

While TikTok hasn’t commented on what was the reason for the ban, some fans speculated it might have been because of another video she posted earlier this week. In that one, she danced provocatively but was fully clothed. “Addison’s account is up and running as normal,” a TikTok representative told Page Six. “Her account was briefly down last night then restored within the hour.”

Although Rae joked about needing a job if she is really banned from TikTok, she does have a safety net courtesy of Netflix. In August, the streamer released her gender-swapped remake of She’s All That, He’s All That. Although the film was not a hit with critics, her fans rushed to see it, inspiring Netflix to sign a multi-film deal with her last month. Although financial terms were not disclosed, a source told The Hollywood Reporter it was in the low six-figure range.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” Rae said in a statement last month. “I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”