Addison Rae Lands Multi-Million-Dollar Netflix Deal After ‘He’s All That’ Success

TikTok sensation Addison Rae has scored a major deal with Netflix. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Rae was already in talks with the streaming service prior to the success of her teen comedy He’s All That for a partnership. But amid the reception from the film, an official contract has been signed between the parties.

The deal will allow Rae work with Netflix to develop new films that she’ll star in. Rae will also get executive producer credits on any projects she brings to the platform. “Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” Rae said in a statement when the deal was announced on Sept. 8. “I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”

Per the report, Rae will make more than triple her He’s All That salary from the deal. Sources claim she will be paid “in the low-six-figure range” for each of the projects she creates. He’s All That stars Rae and Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan in a gender-swap of the 90s hit comedy She’s All That. The film marked Rae’s debut in the movie world. It hit No. 1 on Netflix in 78 countries, including France, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia. Rae currently has more than 80 million followers on TikTok and her fan base continues to grow.

Netflix is equally excited about the partnership, saying in a statement: “Addison Rae’s charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by He’s All That and her already passionate fan base,” says Naketha Mattocks, Netflix’s director of family film. “We’re thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress.”

Rae says she’s basking in this moment. She told THR last November: “My entire life I’ve really worked for and planned to do this. I’ve always had that inner determination to make it happen.” the 20-year old also has a podcast with Spotify, as well as a makeup line.