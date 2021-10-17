Addison Rae May Soon Eclipse Kim Kardashian in Complaints With Future ‘SNL’ Hosting Gig

Addison Rae may be following in the steps of Kim Kardashian. Kardashian recently made her Saturday Night Live debut. During her opening monologue, the SKIMS owner poked jabs at her affinity of wealthy men and her estranged husband Kanye. She also referenced the OJ Simpson scandal, her skits included her in a spoof of The Bachelorette and holding court as her older sister Kourtney featuring younger sister Khloe in a legal dispute where she roasts her family. Now, Rae is reportedly in talks to do the show.

Radar Online reports the TikTok star in talks to host the live sketch comedy series. A source tells the media outlet that Rae has actually already finalized negotiations with the show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, and will be taking the coveted stage in a few weeks. Rumors of Rae and the reported upcoming hosting gig began when Rae began following the show’s producer, Lindsay Shookus, on Instagram. Many complained that Kardashian wasn’t a good fit for the long-running show ahead of her hosting gig. Rae is getting similar complaints.

Addison rae hosting snl is actually the most hilarious thing to ever happen — Milan (@milanluccia) October 17, 2021

One fan previously hinted that Rae would be appearing on the show, but claimed no one believed it to be true. If the rumors are true, it would be a huge deal. Rae recently inked a major deal with Netflix. An SNL hosting gig on the helms of the Netflix deal only adds to Rae’s expanding brand.

The deal offers Rae the chance to work with the streaming platform to develop new films. Rae will star in the films and also get an executive producer credit. “Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” Rae said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.” she recently starred in the Netflix comedy He’s All That.