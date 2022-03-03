Addison Rae Lands Her Next Big Movie Role

Addison Rae’s next role is in Paramount Players’ Fashionista. Per Deadline, the script was penned by Laura Terruso script from an initial draft by Amy Andelson & Emily Meyer. Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are producing the project for Ethea Entertainment. Ashley Brucks will oversee the project. As for what the movie is about, the logline has yet to be released. As of now, no director has joined. The movie is in active development. A director is expected to be hired within the next few weeks.

The TikTok sensation signed a multimillion-dollar, multi-project deal with Netflix last year. She caught the attention of the streaming service for her massive following, currently over 80 million on the social network. Her first role for Netflix was in He’s All That, a reimagined version of the classic She’s All That. It’s proof that other major companies are interested in Rae with the new role outside of Netflix.

He’s All That quickly found its way at the No. 1 spot on Netflix in 78 countries. Rae was excited about the expanded partnership.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” she said at the time of the announcement. “I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”

The streaming service was also happy to have her as part of the team. “Addison Rae’s charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by He’s All That and her already passionate fan base,” said Naketha Mattocks, Netflix’s director of family film. “We’re thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress.”

Outside of acting, Rae is also thriving in several other areas. She has a podcast with Spotify, as well as a makeup line.