Country Music Couple Officially Split, Finalize Divorce

Country stars Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are officially divorced.

The Grammy-winning Americana singer, 46, and Shires, a 43-year-old singer and fiddle player, finalized their split earlier this month. Online records viewed by PEOPLE confirmed that as of March 4, their case was listed as “disposed.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The finalization comes more than a year after Isbell filed for divorce from Shires, his frequent collaborator, in December 2023, just two months shy of what would have been their 11th wedding anniversary. The pair, who are parents to 9-year-old daughter Mercy, married in 2013 after two years of dating. In his divorce filing, Isbell cited “irreconcilable differences” as reason for the split and said he and Shires separated a week-and-a-half earlier.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Jason Isbell (L) and Amanda Shires arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO’s “Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed” at The GRAMMY Museum on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Although rumors later circulated regarding the reason for their split, Isbell told The Wall Street Journal earlier this month that Shires “didn’t cheat, I didn’t cheat” and that “we weren’t plate-throwers, and we weren’t yelling in front of the kid.” Rather, per the article, the pair experienced tension in their work and married life.

“It got to the point where, if something really good happened to me, I wouldn’t even mention it, because I knew it would hurt her. It made the atmosphere unbreathable after a while,” the musician said. “I could see, 10 miles away, a drink headed in my direction.”

Isbell didn’t go into further detail, but he previously told The New York Times that the making of his 2020 album Reunions put a strain on their relationship, resulting in Shires staying in a hotel for 10 days in 2020 because “lines were getting crossed” and she “needed space. She opened up about the difficult time on the song “Fault Lines,” which featured on her 2022 solo album, Take it Like a Man.

While Isbell admitted that their separation was “hard and sad,” he told PEOPLE in 2024 that he and Shires were “getting along right now” and he was “in a good place. Mercy’s happy. She knows, no matter what, she’s going to be loved and safe and cared for.”

Since his split from Shires, Isbell has reportedly moved on and sparked romance with 29-year-old painter Anna Weyant. The pair have reportedly been dating since February 2024, though details of their relationship remain scarce.