’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jasmine Pineda Is Pregnant, But Gino Palazzolo Is Not the Father

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda is pregnant — but the father of her third child is not her husband, Gino Palazzolo. Pineda confirmed rumors that she was expecting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, revealing in a joint social media post with TLC and 90 Day Fiancé that the father of her child is boyfriend Matt Branis.

“I have very special news for you,” Pineda said in a video on Instagram. “Let me announce to you that I am pregnant. I am so happy and excited, and I cannot wait to meet my beautiful baby.” The post’s caption continued, “Jasmine confirms she’s expecting with Matt, who she recently introduced on 90 Day: The Last Resort.”

In another post from Pineda, Branis can be seen cradling her baby bump during a maternity photoshoot as she poses with the father of her unborn child and her beloved dog Coco. Branis also shared the big news on his own Instagram account, posting a red heart in the caption of Pineda’s maternity pics. Pineda is also mother to sons Juance and JC, who live in Panama with her first husband.

Pineda and Palazzolo, whom she met on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2021 and married in 2023, are currently starring on the ongoing second season of 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort.

Pineda and Palazzolo have been open about their marital issues during their marriage counseling sessions on the show, with the Panama native expressing her frustration with her and her husband’s lack of intimacy and Palazzolo claiming that Pineda’s quick temper has made him less attracted to her.

During the TLC spinoff’s Feb. 17 episode, Pineda suggested that the solution to their bedroom issues after a nine-month dry spell would be to open their marriage, introducing her gym buddy Matt as a possible third a day before she shared her pregnancy news.

Pineda’s announcement sparked plenty of excited reactions from her fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars, including The Last Resort‘s Ari Weinberg. “You and that baby are all that matter now. Find your happiness,” she wrote. “He/she needs his mom.” Darcey Silva added in another comment, “Congratulations beautiful! Love you!” as Emily Bieberly chimed in, “You are GLOWING mama! Congratulations my love!”