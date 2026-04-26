Major MTV Reality TV Star Secretly Got Married — But He’s Now Getting Divorced

A major MTV reality TV star secretly married an OnlyFans model in late 2024, but is now getting a divorce.

CT Tamburello, who is best known as a juggernaut of MTV’s The Challenge, is ending his marriage to Cataline White, a little more than a year after they exchanged vows.

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According to TMZ, White filed for divorce on January 9, 2026, in Miami-Dade County, Florida. She cited that her marriage to Tamburellos was “irretrievably broken.” The soon-to-be exes have no children.

White revealed that she and Tamburello married in a private ceremony on October 15, 2024, in Islamorada, Florida. They had “hard-launched” their relationship the month before by making fun of White’s OnlyFans following.

In her filing, White requests that neither party be ordered to pay alimony and that their marital assets be divided “equitably.”

Tamburello responded to the filing, revealing that the listed separation date was January 2026. He further agreed with White that the marriage was over and reconciliation wasn’t happening.

Both parties are also asking for the court to be aware “of any such relief as the Court deems just and proper.” Tamburlelo is asking to keep his “pre-marital” and “non-marital” assets.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reported that White and Tamburello were required to file a financial affidavit by March 13. They submitted a joint motion on March 4 to ask for 30 more days. Their lawyers have also confirmed that settlement talks are ongoing. However, the MTV star is unable to move forward because he is away filming a TV show.

“The parties are currently negotiating a marital settlement agreement that contains an agreed waiver of exchanging and filing Financial Affidavits,” the legal teams stated in their joint motion. “The settlement agreement is on its final stages, however, the Respondent/Husband is out of town filming a reality show in which he has very limited contact with his counsel.”

The attorneys then added, “The parties expect settlement to be imminent and will be concluded as soon as counsel for Respondent/Husband can connect with her client.”