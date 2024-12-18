’90 Day: The Last Resort’: Natalie Unpacks Childhood Trauma After Bar Fight in Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day: The Last Resort‘s Natalie is diving deep into her childhood trauma as she attempts to get to the root of her bar fight meltdown toward boyfriend Josh Weinstein and castmates Sophie and Jasmine. Watch a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the emotional moment from the Monday, Dec. 23 episode below.

In a one-on-one discussion with relationship counselor James Kelleher, he points out that there’s “something from [Natalie’s] past” that is affecting her and causing her to “respond in a certain way with and with other people around” her.

“What’s the first thing that comes up when you think about trauma, [the] past, [or your] childhood?” Kelleher asks. Natalie admits, “Well, I was not loved by kids in my school.” Growing up in Ukraine, Natalie says her classmates would blame her for their bad behavior, “and because I’m emotional, I could never prove that I did not. I just cry.”

Kelleher affirms that the behavior constituted “bullying,” prompting Natalie to recall a specific incident that left her traumatized. “One time, [a] girl, we were sitting [in] class and she got a lot of chewing gum,” she remembers. “She was eating [the gum] and cutting them and throwing [it] into my hair.”

She continues, “And imagine, I had to cut like half of [my hair] because it was all in chewing gum stuff. That’s how she hated me.”

It’s experiences like that which have kept Natalie from developing deep relationships with other women. “It took me a while to build healthy friendship[s] with women because I was bullied by them [for] many years,” she said.

Kelleher agrees that this could be the root of Natalie’s actions. “This is what I’m talking about. There’s direct links,” he tells her. “This brings us back to last night actually — or last night actually brings us back to all this past stuff that you’ve been through.” He continues of her altercation at the bar the night before, “You got so upset with Sophie instead of dealing with your relationship with Josh.” Taking in this information, Natalie begins to cry as the clip comes to a close.

In the Dec. 16 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Natalie got into it with Josh after he refused to invite her on a trip to Las Vegas. Going inside the bar after their argument, Natalie smashed a glass held by Sophie, who had previously told her fellow castmates that Josh had slid into her DMs with an invitation to the city.

Jasmine then confronted Natalie for her behavior, telling her, “It’s not my f—ing fault that you are with a dude that doesn’t give a s— about you.” She continued, “Stop insulting women. You are very disrespectful and have a big mouth, and you think that you are f—ing better than any other woman. You’re not.”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.