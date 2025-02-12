A ’90-Day Fiance’ Star Performed in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

90-Day Fiancé’s Biniyam Shibre was one of the dancers performing alongside Kendrick Lamar as part of the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The dancer and MMA fighter, who fans first met during Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, confirmed his participation in the Sunday, Feb. 9 halftime performance on Instagram the following day.

In his first social media post, Shibre shared photos of himself with a crowd of dancers clad in red, white and blue and posing with actor Samuel L. Jackson, who dressed as Uncle Sam and acted as the special guest and narrator for the halftime show. Shibre can be seen in the costume of a group of dancers who performed with Lamar during “man at the garden” and closer to the end of the 13-minute performance. “Halftime Super Bowl performing,” the TLC star captioned the post, adding the hashtags #superbowl, #kendricklamar, #samuelljackson, and #biniyam.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a second post, which Shibre captioned similarly, the Ethiopian-born performer shared videos of his time backstage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, walking alongside Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders, standing in a large crowd of extras, and rehearsing with his fellow dancers. His final Super Bowl post featured a video of President Donald Trump, who was in attendance at the game, walking on the field. “Donald Trump Super Bowl,” he wrote.

Shibre’s wife, Ariela Weinberg, with whom he shares 5-year-old son Aviel, took to her Instagram Story at the time to congratulate him. “Congratulations to Bini! He was one of the acrobats on the street lamp in the half-time show. I am SO SO SO PROUD of you,” wrote Weinberg.

“Of course when I talked to Bini he wasn’t nervous at all. I would have been freaking out! What an amazing opportunity to perform at one of the biggest events in the world in front of the American president,” she continued.

Shibre and Weinberg tied the knot in an episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 that aired in July 2022. The two are currently appearing on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, addressing the problems in their marriage. On the show, Weinberg has accused Shibre of cheating on her, while he revealed that the two have been living apart from one another due to their marital issues.