’90 Day: The Last Resort’: Julia Won’t Change Her Mind About Having Kids With Brandon in Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé couple Brandon and Julia can’t seem to find common ground when it comes to becoming parents. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s all-new episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, the TLC couple learns they’re both unwilling to compromise on some major issues.

Working with relationship counselor James Kelleher on a group exercise in the Arizona canyons surrounding their resort, Julia reveals the rock she’s holding to represent an obstacle in her marriage reads simply “baby.”

“What [Brandon] means is like he [wants a] baby,” Julia tells Kelleher, as Brandon asks the counselor, “I mean how do we compromise on that?” Julia agrees, asking her husband, “If you want and I don’t want, then [for] what point are we together?”

Brandon points out that at one time, she said she was “open to the idea of having kids,” which Julia corrects as being “open to talking about that.” Asked if Julia feels like she’s beyond the talking about kids phase, she answers simply, “I’m open to talking about it, but do I want it? No.”



Brandon, whose rock referenced Julia’s desire to bring her parents to the U.S. from Russia, looks distressed as Kelleher asks if the couple wants to find common ground on their issues or if they want to add their large rocks to their packs to continue their journey.

“Do you feel like there’s something around a compromise that can be had?” the counselor asks, to which Julia replies quickly, “At this moment, not at all.” Brandon grumbles, “If she’s not gonna make a compromise with a baby, I’m not gonna make a compromise with parents.” Julia fires back under her breath, “I know you’re not gonna do this.”

In a confessional, the dancer explains, “Brandon doesn’t understand he doesn’t have a choice in that. I’m getting my parents to [the] U.S. even if he doesn’t like [it]. I’ve done research, and I [don’t] need Brandon’s help.” She continues, “And if Brandon [tells] me I have to choose between him and my parents, he [isn’t] gonna like my answer.”

Prior to the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 premiere, Julia and Brandon told PopCulture.com they found “deeper and more serious” issues in their marriage while working on their relationship. “We have issues, and through the process, I feel like we found even more issues,” Brandon confessed.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and is available to stream the next day on Max.