Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Changed in Rare Photo on His 89th Birthday

Jack Nicholson is marking a major milestone with a rare update!

The Oscar winner looked just as spry as ever as his daughter, Lorraine Nicholson, shared a new photo of the actor celebrating his 89th birthday on Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lorraine, 36, took to her Instagram Story to celebrate her famously private father’s big day, first sharing a throwback photo of The Shining star with the caption, “89?” In the next photo, Jack could be seen clapping his hands with enthusiasm as Lorraine added the caption, “89!!”

lorraine nicholson

Jack has lived a life largely outside of the spotlight since retiring from acting following his role in the 2010 romantic comedy How Do You Know, stepping out with Lorraine for the SNL50: The Anniversary Special taping in February 2025.

Jack welcomed Lorraine in 1990 with Rebecca Broussard, with whom he also shares son Ray, born a year before his 1993 split with Broussard.

The Departed actor welcomed his first daughter, Jennifer, in 1963, with his ex-wife, Sandra Knight, from whom he finalized his divorce in 1968. Following that split, Jack allegedly had a romantic tryst with Susan Anspach, which then resulted in the 1970 birth of Caleb Goddard, whose paternity Jack has never publicly acknowledged. Jack then welcomed daughter Honey in 1982 with actress Winnie Hollman.

lorraine nicholson

Tessa Gourin, who was born to Jennine Gourin in 1994, has also publicly claimed Jack is her father, claiming in a 2023 essay for Newsweek that she was the actor’s “illegitimate” child. Jack has never publicly claimed Tessa as his child, and she said in her essay that she hadn’t spoken to her alleged biological father in years.

Jack spoke to AARP in 2008 about aging in the spotlight, saying that at age 70, he was noticing that aging had “improved [his] character.”

“Well, I’m an accentuate-the-positive person. And, you know, there are a lot of things that improve,” he said. “Definitely aging has improved my character—there’s no doubt about that—simply because of the things you can’t do.”

He continued, “I surprise myself positively a lot of times, but I don’t count on my own courage in advance. I’m not a role model as a person. I can sort of do it for my children [youngest children Lorraine and Ray], but I’m not particularly great at that part, either.”