Naughty by Nature Reacts to Tom Hanks' Wife Rita Wilson Rapping 'Hip Hop Hooray' During Quarantine

Hip hop trio Naughty by Nature praised singer Rita Wilson for her performance of "Hip Hop Horay" in a recent video she shared while under quarantine. Wilson and her husband, actor Tom Hanks, have been in quarantine since March 11, when they both tested positive for the coronavirus. Naughty by Nature, which is made up of Treach, Vin Rock and DJ Kay Gee, wished Hanks and Wilson a "speedy recovery."

The group posted Wilson's video on their own Instagram page Sunday. "Wow!!! Super shout to [Wilson] for spittin' those Classic Naughty bars during her Quarantine!! Wishing her and hubby [Hanks] a Speedy recovery!!! She has skills!!" the trio wrote. They added the hashtags "Kick Corona's Ass," and "baller alert."

In the video, Wilson pretends to be reading the book Ender's Game while the introduction to the 1992 Naughty by Nature track plays. Once "Hip Hop Hooray" kicks into high gear, Wilson started rapping the song herself. "Quarantine stir crazy," Wilson wrote, adding, "See it to believe it."

The video has over 1.3 million views, and thousands of comments from fans and other celebrities. "Yessssssss R Greeky!" Jennifer Aniston added, while Kris Jenner wrote, "OMG Rita I Love you!!!! Please come home!!!!!!!"

Wilson and Hanks revealed on March 11 they were tested for coronavirus in Australia, where Hanks was going to start working on an Elvis Presley biopic in which he plays Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker. The two were quarantined at a Queensland hospital for five days before they moved to a private residence in Australia.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote of the symptoms on March 11. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

On Sunday night, Hanks provided a fresh update on the couple's conditions. He also sang the praises of quarantining, noting that it helps slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," Hanks wrote in a statement he shared on Twitter. "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass. We can figure it out. Hanx."

As of Monday night, there are more than 378,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of cases in the U.S. has eclipsed 43,000 and the death toll climbed to 557.

