Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Update Following Diagnosis Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media

Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson are feeling better after testing positive for the coronavirus, and fans couldn't be happier. In a health update shared with his followers Sunday night, two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus while filming in Australia, Hanks gave fans a positive outlook on his prognosis, quelling worries.

The actor and his wife had been in Australia for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic when they began experiencing flu-like symptoms. On March 11, the same day that President Donald Trump gave his first of many addresses to the American public about the pandemic, the couple revealed their diagnoses on Instagram.

In the post, Hanks rote that he and Wilson "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches" and that Wilson "had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too."

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he revealed.

He went on to explain that "the Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," and that "we Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

In the days since, the couple have continued to give fans frequent health updates and glimpses into their recovery.

