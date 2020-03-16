Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Leave Hospital, Resting at Home After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left the Queensland, Australia hospital where they were quarantined for the past five days after testing positive for the coronavirus. The couple went to Australia earlier this month, as Hanks is filming an Elvis Presley biopic there. Wilson also made several media appearances and performed.

Hanks' representative told PEOPLE and Entertainment Tonight the couple is still under quarantine at a house in Australia. The news came after Hanks shared several updates on their condition on Instagram.

"Hello, folks. [Wilson] and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote on Instagram on March 11. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Two days later, Hanks and Wilson shared a photo taken inside the hospital quarantine, confirming they were isolated to help slow the spread of the highly-contagious disease.

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time," Hanks wrote. "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

Hanks and Wilson visited Australia's Gold Coast to start work on a movie about Elvis Presley, directed by Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann. Hanks was cast to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Production on the film was halted, and Hanks is the only person who worked on the film to test positive.

Wilson joined Hanks on the trip, and booked several performances and media appearances. Just days before announcing their diagnosis, Wilson appeared on Australia's Today Show. The hosts who interacted with her, David Campbell and Belinda Russell, were later quarantined.

"She came in to the Today Show on Monday. She was delightful, really nice and she didn't show symptoms or anything," Campbell said, reports Channel Nine, which airs the show. "She actually made a joke coming into the studio saying we shouldn't shake hands we should bump elbows … so we bumped elbows."

Hanks and Wilson are not the only celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. On Monday, Idris Elba announced he tested positive.

Photo credit: Getty Images