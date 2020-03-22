Rita Wilson, the singer-songwriter and actress who is married to Tom Hanks, just dropped another update on how she's doing in quarantine after contracting the coronavirus. Wilson and Hanks were in Australia when they discovered they had COVID-19, commonly known as the new coronavirus. They couple have been quarantined ever since, first at a medical facility then at a private residence.

Wilson's update, which was uploaded on Sunday, shows her passing the time in an unexpected way. The Jingle All the Way and Now and Then actress posted a selfie video of herself rapping Naughty by Nature's 1992 track "Hip Hop Hooray." It was an odd choice, but a fun one. As Wilson noted in her video caption, it was a product of her being "stir crazy" while in quarantine.

Hanks and Wilson's diagnosis first became public knowledge on March 11 when the Saving Private Ryan and Forrest Gump actor broke the news on Instagram.

"Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia," he wrote. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks'will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

"We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

The couple's latest update also came from Hanks, who posted a photo of his Corona-brand typewriter on Tuesday.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," he wrote. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx."