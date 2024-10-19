‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Welcomes First Child

Luke Grimes is officially a father. The actor’s wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, announced that she gave birth to their son on Oct. 17, captioning a family photo on Instagram, “And then there were 3.” While the couple kept most of the pregnancy private, Rodrigues Grimes took to Instagram in August to reveal her baby bump, writing, “Can’t wait to meet you little one.”

Just like with the pregnancy, the two have kept a mostly low-key relationship but have occasionally shown love to one another on social media. They tied the knot in November 2018 and are clearly still going strong. While speaking with USA Today in 2023, Grimes said, “I’m a very married person, and I love my wife to death. We’ll be together forever. There’s no way I earn it. I do my best. But I’m a flawed, big ol’ weird-ass man. She’s the real angel here.”

No details, such as birthday and name, have been revealed, but considering how private Grimes and Rodrigues Grimes are, it wouldn’t be surprising if that isn’t ever revealed. Whatever the case may be, they seem to be as happy as ever with their little one, which is really all that matters. Plenty of fans and friends took to the comments of her post to share their well wishes and congratulate the happy couple, who were looking at their baby and just smiling in the sweet photo.

Baby Grimes comes just weeks before his dad is starring in what’s possibly the final episodes of Yellowstone, which premieres on Nov. 10 on Paramount Network. There have been rumors that a sixth season could be happening, but as of now, nothing has been confirmed. If Season 6 were to be greenlit, it’s hard to tell if Grimes would come back as Kayce Dutton with his new role, Daddy, but it’s always possible. It’s certainly still too early to predict, so you never know what could happen.

Aside from acting and his new dad role, Luke Grimes is also busy pursuing his musical career. He previously performed at Stagecoach Festival and released his debut, self-titled album in March after releasing debut EP Pain Pills Or Pews last year. Grimes is keeping as productive as ever, and the fact that he’ll probably be watching these “final” episodes of Yellowstone with his newborn is pretty sweet.