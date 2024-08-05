Luke Grimes may be getting ready to bid farewell to his days as a fictional ranch hand, but he's about to take on the role of a lifetime: dad! The Yellowstone star and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, are expecting their first baby together, Bianca announcing her pregnancy in an Aug. 4 Instagram post.

"Can't wait to meet you little one," the mom-to-be captioned the post. While Bianca didn't reveal how far along into her pregnancy she is or if she and her husband know their baby's sex, she made the announcement alongside a mirror selfie of her silhouette, which bore a visible baby bump. Grimes has not shared the news on his own account at this time.

Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, the son of Kevin Costner's John Dutton on the hit Paramount Network show, and Bianca tied the knot in November 2018. The couple have kept their relationship lowkey and out of the spotlight, though they share occasional social media posts with each other. In a May 2023 post, Grimes gushed about their romance, sweetly writing, "to the only one that really matters," as he shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Bianca sharing a kiss, and in an interview with USA TODAY in July 2023, Grimes said, "I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death. We'll be together forever. There's no way I earn it. I do my best. But I'm a flawed big ol' weird-ass man. She's the real angel here."

News that they have a baby one the way sparked plenty of congratulatory messages for the couple. Grimes' Yellowstone co-star Kelly Reilly, who stars as Beth Dutton, wrote on Bianca's post, "the most beautiful," while fellow Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison commented, "prettiest mama that ever mama'd." Another follower wrote, "Aww, congratulations . So happy for you and @lukegrimes . The best is yet to be."

Grimes will be taking on daddy duty amid a busy time. In addition to continuing to pursue his music career, Grimes alone performing at the Stagecoach Festival and releasing a new cover, the actor is set to conclude his run on Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan's hit series, which first premiered in 2018, is set to return for its final episodes on Sunday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.