Wendy Williams Spotted on Vacation With Son Kevin Jr. as Show Continues With Guest Hosts

With Wendy Williams being MIA from her daytime talk show since the current season’s September 2021 debut and rumors continue to circulate about her alleged worsening physical and mental health, fans of the former infamous radio personality have been nervous that she’ll never return to the beloved purple chair. But her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., surprised fans with an update on his mother via his social media page. Williams’ son, whom she affectionately refers to publicly as Little Kev, shared a snapshot of Williams visiting him in Miami. He moved to Florida a few years ago to attend college there.

In the boomerang video, Williams sips what appears to be a healthy shake while enjoying a salad. She was said to be staying at a hotel or resort located at Miami Downtown Brickell. Williams was dressed in a casual cream hoodie along with daisy duke shorts. It’s the first update from her son since her talk show hiatus.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams has been spotted out at least twice amid her medical leave. Paparazzi caught her leaving her NYC apartment building. At the time, she was being pushed in a wheelchair into an SUV. She didn’t make any statements. A few weeks later, Williams was seen leaving a Florida medical center and told paparazzi that she was “doing fabulous.” she was not in a wheelchair. That time around, Williams was walking with the help of an attendant.

Her brother Tommy has spoken out declaring rumors of Williams suffering a drug and alcohol relapse are not true. He also shot down speculation that she began showing early signs of dementia. Tommy says Williams is getting the rest she needs. She’s been open about her longtime battle with graves disease and lymphodema.

Little Kev’s Instagram post comes amid reports that he gave his famous mother an ultimatum. The Daily Mail reports that the 21-year-old son allegedly told Williams that he will not be in her life “unless she fixes herself,” seemingly hinting at a potential relapse. Williams has been vocal about previously being addicted to cocaine.

Season 13 of the talk show continues with guest hosts. Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Sherri Shepherd, Leah Remini, and Michael Rappaport are a few celebs who’ve filled in as guest hosts.