Wendy Williams Spotted Publicly in Wheelchair as Her Show’s Ratings Skyrocket Without Her

Wendy Williams has been spotted publicly for the first time since taking a leave of absence from her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. Amid Williams’ absence, guest hosts have been filling in, including Bevy Smith and former co-host of The View, Sherri Shepard. Despite Williams not sitting in her beloved purple chair five days a week, ratings are through the roof.

Now, The Daily Mail reports that Williams was spotted leaving her NYC apartment. Williams, 57, was photographed being wheeled from her Manhattan high rise into a black SUV on Tuesday, Nov. 2. She sported a camel-colored coat with black pants, NIKE sneakers, a white handbag, her famous blonde wig, and dark shades with a Black mask.

The best-selling author’s management team says she’s under medical supervision as she rests and gets treatments at home. Williams suffers from Graves disease, as well as lymphedema. Graves disease is an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones, per Mayo Clinic. Lymphedema produces fat tissues that cluster in certain sections of the body. Williams has yet to address her absence publicly.

The show has announced that additional guests hosts, including comedians Michael Rapaport and Bill Bellamy, and former talk show host Jerry Springer, will fill in for Williams in November. The Wrap reports that the show had a 33% boost in household ratings for the week ending in October 24. The show was set to return to screens on September 20 for its 13th season with Williams in the purple chair but was delayed until October 4 due to her medical conditions. She also reportedly dealt with a severe case of coronavirus.

Williams has had a rough few years. She dealt with the fallout of her ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s mistress giving birth to their child. They divorced after 25 years in total together. Hunter was fired as Williams’ manager and executive producer on the show. Williams revealed in 2019 shortly before announcing their split that she was staying in a sober living facility to address alcohol addiction. She has been open with her past struggles with substance abuse.