Leah Remini Addresses Wendy Williams Relationship Amid Hosting Rumors

Wendy Williams has been taking a step back from her eponymous talk show to focus on her health. As a result, the show’s producers are looking to find a replacement for her. Leah Remini’s name has been floated around as Williams’ possible replacement. In light of the hosting takeover rumors, Remini took part in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which she revealed the status of her relationship with Williams.

Remini recently co-hosted The Wendy Williams Show alongside her friend and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage. The two spoke with ET following their hosting stint and revealed that they haven’t been in contact with Williams. Remini said, “We haven’t spoken to her.” Visage added, “She’s taking care of her health.” The King of Queens alum continued, “And that’s number one. But we send her so much love.”

Both Remini and Visage shared nothing but kind words about hosting The Wendy Williams Show. Although, they did note that they were “exhausted” after getting up at 4 a.m. ET every day to host the talk show. Still, Remini shared about the production, “We had a great time with Wendy’s crew, and again, this is something she built and we’re just getting to guest in, and there are other guest hosts and we love them all and we support them all.”

Williams has not taken part in filming any episodes of her talk show since the newest season began in October. It was originally reported that the season was to be delayed after Williams reportedly contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The show later announced that the host was taking a step back in order to focus on her health. The Wendy Williams Show stated, “Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.” They added, “We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.” In Williams’ absence, others have been tapped to host the program including Remini, Visage, Whitney Cummings and Michael Rapaport.