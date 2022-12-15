TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'

Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.

Hettiger shared the update on social media alongside a new maternity photo. In the black-and-white image, the expectant mom stands in front of a lighted Christmas tree, delicately cradling her growing belly. Hettiger shared the image alongside a lengthy caption reflecting on her pregnancy journey and her approaching due date, writing, "Not many more silent nights... I'm officially on my maternity leave, waiting for Baby to join the family any day!"

"If you have any extra prayers or positive thoughts over the next week, Mark and I would happily take them," Hettiger continued. "Thank you for all of your love and well wishes during my pregnancy. I'm looking forward to meeting my son or daughter very soon and introducing the little Mister or Miss to all of you! It really is the most wonderful time of the year."

Hettiger is officially beginning maternity leave comes just five months after she and her husband first shared the exciting news that they are expecting. On July 25, the news anchor surprised fans when she dropped a gallery of images on social media not only showing her bearing a visible baby bump, but also holding ultrasound images as she announced, "Oh, baby! Mark and I are expecting our first child together this December-just in time for Christmas! This will be our greatest gift of all!" She also revealed that she and her husband were opting to not find out their little one's sex.

Hettiger is a beloved fixture of the St. Louis community. The KMOV newscaster spearheads the traffic, trending, and breaking news coverage at News 4 This Morning and also co-hosts KMOV's mid-morning lifestyle show, News 4 Great Day. She previously spent a year at the NBC affiliate in Charleston, South Carolina, where she got her start in broadcasting. Back in 2017, Hettiger made waves on social media when she hilariously celebrated the release of Taylor Swift's Reputation album by incorporating as many of the singer's songs into her traffic report as she could.