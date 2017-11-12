Watch: Morning Newscaster Uses Taylor Swift Lyrics to Relay Traffic Report

Laura Hettiger, co-host of Great Day St. Louis, has earned herself the “reputation” of being the single best traffic reporter thanks to her endless Taylor Swift references.

The KMOV newscaster celebrated Swift’s album release on Friday by incorporating as many of the singer’s songs into her traffic report and the results were better than your “Wildest Dreams.”

While the video is a must-watch, some of the fun takeaways were when Hettiger advised her viewers that there was plenty of “Blank Space” on the roads to downtown, and how they should be “Fearless” as they hit the highways.

Hettiger shared the video on Facebook, which has since gone viral with more than 27,000 views.

“Did anyone catch my T. Swift inspired traffic report today?!” Hettiger wrote. “As you all know, I like to spice it up a bit when the commute is a good one, so that’s just what I did. I doubt it hurt my ‘Reputation!’”

Thanks to Swift’s St. Louis-based cousins, it didn’t take long for the video to make it to the 27-year-old “Call It What You Want” singer.

“My cousins in St. Louis sent this to me,” Swift tweeted out on Saturday. “I LOVE YOU [Laura Hettiger].”

Hettiger noticed the comment from Swift and took to Twitter to share some words for the award-winning artist.

Swift’s album Reputation is off to a red-hot start. According to Billboard, the record sold around 700,000 copies in the U.S. on its first day of release, according to initial sales reports to Nielsen Music.