'Murder Mystery' Actress Pregnant With First Child

Murder Mystery star Gemma Arterton had some exciting news to share recently. According to Yahoo, Arterton confirmed that she is expecting her first child during her appearance at the Raindance Film Festival awards. This will be the first child for Arterton and her husband, Rory Keenan.

Arterton made an appearance at the Raindance Film Festival on Nov. 4. She made a splash when she walked the red carpet, as she surprised everyone by showing off her baby bump. For the event, Arterton wore a black button-down shirt with a form-fitting black maxi skirt. The Clash of the Titans star flashed a bright smile for the camera as she cradled her baby bump.

(Photo: Kate Green / Getty Images)

As Yahoo noted, this news comes three years after Arterton and Keenan tied the knot. The pair wed in a secret ceremony that was held in Ireland in 2019. They met two years prior when they both appeared in the play St. Joan by George Bernard Shaw on London's West End. Prior to marrying Keenan, Arterton was married to Italian businessman Stefano Catelli, whom she wed in 2010. They got a divorce in 2015.

During an interview with Red (as obtained via The Daily Mail), Arterton opened up about her former marriage and how heading down the aisle a second time made her friends compare her to an iconic Hollywood star. She told the outlet, 'I wasn't really thinking about a relationship or marriage. Even though everyone said to me, "Oh, you'll be like Elizabeth Taylor; you're going to get married eight times." Arterton continued to speak lovingly about her husband and said that she knew pretty early on in their relationship that he was the one for her.

"But when I met Rory, very early on I thought, 'Oh, I hope he asks me to marry him one day!' He has the most beautiful soul," she said. "And I think he was raised by amazing parents and has an incredible family. He's a really good man. I think that as you get older, that's what you need, that's what you want. I just want to feel like I'm with someone that is good and makes me feel good." In addition to discussing her marriage, the Quantum of Solace star has also addressed whether she wants to have kids down the line. She told The Daily Telegraph in 2018 that she had concerns about balancing a family and her career in the entertainment industry. But, her experience growing up with a mom and grandmother who did not work encouraged her to form her own path.

"I'm a neurotic person and a worrier anyway, and I think, 'Oh God, when I have kids am I still going to be able to do all this?'" she told the outlet. "When we were kids my mom and my grandmother didn't work, and I think that made them sad. That has influenced me."