Pregnant Keke Palmer Responds to 'Ugly' Comments About Her Appearance

Keke Palmer isn't taking comments about her appearance to heart. After the Nope star, who announced her first pregnancy on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to social media to shut down people who said she was "ugly," encouraging her followers to love themselves as much as she does.

"I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn't wearing any makeup," the 29-year-old actress tweeted Tuesday. "And I really want y'all to get the help y'all need because makeup isn't real. I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like." She continued in a second tweet, "I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it's insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me."

I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me. 🤣🤣🤣 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 6, 2022

Palmer also addressed online comments about her appearance during her SNL hosting debut on Dec. 3, when she announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight – I am," Palmer told the crowd before revealing her baby bump.

"I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she joked. "People kept coming up to me [saying,] 'Congratulations.' I'm like, 'Shh, can y'all stop, I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear and then we can get to the damn baby shower!'"

The pregnant star continued, "But, honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom! Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby 'cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, 'Look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex [and] I own a home. ... You know, things adults do.'"