Travis Barker's Daughters Have Message for Fans Amid Father's Hospitalization

Travis Barker's daughters, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya, are sharing their appreciation for fans amid their father's recent hospitalization. As details continue to surface regarding the Blink-182 drummer's health, his daughter and stepdaughter took to social media on Wednesday to thank fans for outpouring of prayers sent their father's way.

On her Instagram Stories, Alabama, whom Barker shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, shared a photo of her hand resting beside resting beside her father's, writing in the caption, "thank you guys for all of the prayers and love." The 16-year-old, who in a Tuesday post asked for prayers, went on to write, "I appreciate you & love all of you." De La Hoya, Travis' 23-year-old stepdaughter who is the daughter of Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya, also shared a message of thanks. On her own Instagram Story, De La Hoya wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated."

The posts come as Barker remains hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Although details of his hospitalization were initially unclear when TMZ first published photos on Tuesday of the 46-year-old being wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher, a source told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday that Barker is being treated for pancreatitis, which occurs when the pancreas becomes inflamed and can trigger symptoms including nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting, according to Mayo Clinic.

According to the source, the rocker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, grew "really concerned" when Barker became "sick and had intense pain in his abdomen." The couple, who married in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California in May before celebrating with a larger ceremony in Italy, "called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital." A separate source said it was Kardashian who drove her husband to the hospital. Per the first source, "after speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis." Barker was ultimately transferred via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. At this time, it is unclear what caused the pancreatitis, a diagnosis that has yet to be publicly confirmed by Barker, his wife, or other members of their family. Barker has not shared an update, with his most recent tweet having come Tuesday when he wrote, "God save me," though it is unclear if the tweet was in response to his health.