Kourtney Kardashian Changes Her Name on Instagram After Travis Barker Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian just made a significant change to her social media accounts since marrying Travis Barker. As PEOPLE noted, Kardashian added a new last name to her Instagram profile, which now reads, "Kourtney Kardashian Barker." The change comes shortly after Kardashian and Barker exchanged vows in Italy in front of family and friends.

Kardashian's handle on Instagram will still read, "@kourtneykardash." However, her display name is now "Kourtney Kardashian Barker," which she adorned with a red heart emoji and fire emoji. As fans know, Kardashian and Barker exchanged vows in Portofino, Italy at L'Olivetta, the villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana. According to PEOPLE, the newly married couple is beyond happy after exchanging vows.

"It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling," an insider told the outlet. "She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding." The source went on to say that Kardashian "is really the happiest she has ever been" and added, "Travis treats her like a queen. Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It's very cute."

In addition to adding her married name to her Instagram profile, Kardashian also acknowledged her new last name during her wedding. During the ceremony, the reality star donned a short, lacy wedding dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana. She shared a peek at the garment, which revealed that her new initials "KKB" were sown on her corset. Kardashian's famous family members attended the nuptials, with her mother, Kris Jenner, being the one to walk her down the aisle. Her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign —attended the event as did Barker's three kids — Landon, Alabama, and Atiana.

Their Italian wedding marked the third time this year that the couple walked down the aisle. They first held a "practice" wedding in April when they were in Las Vegas. Since they were not able to obtain a marriage license at the time, their union wasn't official. They ended up taking that official next step in May, around a week before they jetted off to Italy. Before they exchanged vows in Portofino, they obtained their marriage license in Santa Barbara, California and held a low-key ceremony. Their Santa Barbara wedding was only attended by Barker's father, Randy Barker, and Kardashian's grandmother, MJ Shannon.