‘RHOSLC’ Star Whitney Rose’s 14-Year-Old Daughter Rushed to Hospital

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose is thanking fans for their prayers after her 14-year-old daughter Bobbie was rushed to the ICU on Sunday, Oct. 6, due to “severe asthma exacerbation.”

The Bravo star took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal her daughter had been taken to the hospital via ambulance. “My beautiful community please pray for my angel daughter Bobbie Rose,” Whitney, who also shares son Brooks, 11, with husband Justin Rose, wrote in a statement. “I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable but we need prayers and good vibes right now.”

(Koury Angelo/Bravo)

The reality TV personality explained, “She was taken by ambulance to the ICU today for severe asthma exacerbation. Xoxo.” Justin, who is also a father to three adult sons from a previous relationship, shared an Instagram video on the day his daughter was taken to the hospital of the little girl being loaded into the ambulance via a stretcher. “Thoughts and prayers for a baby girl today,” he wrote. “Struggling with her breathing.”

The following day, Whitney updated fans on Bobbie’s health, saying there was little progress to report. “Thank you for all the love and prayers for my sweet Bobbie Rose, we feel your energy,” she shared on her Story. “Unfortunately, we do not have any updates at this time. Please keep praying for a [sic] our angel.”

Then on Tuesday, Oct. 8, Whitney updated fans again with a much more hopeful statement. “Thank you to everyone who has continued to reach out and check in on Bobbie Rose. We are still in the ICU but she has finally seen a bit of improvement,” the mother of two wrote. “She still has a long way to go, so no official updates yet.”

“Thank you for all of your prayers, they are felt and working. Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy at this time, as you can imagine this has been very stressful,” she continued. “Bobbie is so brave and strong.”

On Thursday, Oct. 10, Justin took to his Instagram Story to announce the good news that Bobbie would be coming home that day. “Thank you for all the love and support,” he added. “The heartfelt prayers and thoughts in one of the hardest weeks of our lives.”