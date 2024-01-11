Good Morning America viewers are surrounding Michael Strahan and his 19-year-old daughter Isabella Strahan with love and support after the father-daughter duo revealed the teen's malignant brain tumor diagnosis. During a Thursday morning appearance on GMA, Isabella told Robin Roberts that she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October and is set to start chemotherapy at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center next month.

"I didn't notice anything was off 'til probably like Oct. 1. That's when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn't walk straight," Isabella shared, explaining that when she woke up on the morning of Oct. 25, she "was throwing up blood. I was like, 'Hm, this probably isn't good.' So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family."

After Strahan encouraged his daughter to seek medical attention and she underwent an EKG and MRI, doctors told her they discovered a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor in the back of her brain, and she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a diagnosis that Strahan said "didn't feel real." Isabella, whose twin sister is Sophia, underwent emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai to remove the tumor on Oct. 27, just a day before her 19th birthday. Following the procedure, she underwent a month of rehabilitation and several rounds of radiation treatment, Isabella telling Roberts that she "just finished radiation therapy" and "got to ring the bell yesterday." The teen is set to start chemotherapy at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, Isabella telling Roberts that while she initially kept her diagnosis secret, "I don't wanna hide it anymore 'cause it's hard to always keep in. I hope to just kind of be a voice, and be [someone] who people, maybe [those who] are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at."

News of her diagnosis and Isabella's emotional on-screen interview alongside her father sparked a flurry of responses from GMA viewers, many of whom sent the teen well-wishes and words of support.