Did Tom Cruise Skip His Daughter's Graduation for Taylor Swift's Concert?

Tom Cruise was one of many in attendance at Taylor Swift's Eras concert at Wembley Stadium. According to to InTouch Weekly, Cruise sat in the VIP section of the stadium and enjoyed the pop star's hits alongside her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Hugh Grant, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

This typically wouldn't be much of a story, but it carries the latest parenting milestone missed by the Top Gun: Maverick star. According to Page Six, Cruise was dancing at Eras while his daughter Suri was walking the stage at her high school graduation.

Her mother, Katie Holmes, was by her daughter's side as she had her big day, earning her diploma from LaGuardia High School at the Manhattan ceremony. Also revealed at the ceremony is confirmation that Suri has dropped "Cruise" from her name, going by Suri Noelle.

Was Cruise ever going to attend? Not likely. The courtship between himself and Holmes is well documented and they have been estranged since the couple divorced. According to Page Six, 2012 was the last time Cruise had contact with his daughter and Holmes has done her best to protect her daughter. "Katie has safeguarded Suri and she's a devoted mom," a source told Page Six. "This is a girl who is a private citizen. She hasn't lived her life in public."

Suri is Cruise's second daughter after his two adopted children, Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, from his marriage to Nicole Kidman. The actor spoke about his desire to be a father in the 2006 Vanity Fair interview and cover story that introduced Suri to the public.

"I always said to myself that my children would be able to depend on me and I would always be there for them and love them – that I'd never make a promise to my kids that I couldn't keep," Cruise told the outlet. "I'm not one of those people who believe you can spoil a child with too much love. You can never give a child too much love. There's just no way."

Cruise admitted in a November 2013 deposition that Holmes had filed for divorce "to protect Suri from Scientology," according to Page Six. Court documents confirmed this and the divorce agreement saw Cruise agree to pay Holmes $400,000 a year until Suri turned 18 and agreed to pay for "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs" in the future.

"The situation with Suri is a larger story about Scientology and the subject of how they make people no longer useful to them or threats to them non-persons," former Scientologist Jeff Augustine said to the outlet. "It's like they cease to exist and that's what happened to Suri."