Shanna Moakler Auctions off Engagement Ring From Travis Barker for Hefty Price

Shanna Moakler is making the most of a failed relationship. She is auctioning off her engagement ring from ex-husband Travis Barker, who recently married Kourtney Kardashian. The Celebrity Big Brother alum, 47, teamed up with jewelry resale company Worthy to sell her round-cut solitaire ring with a diamond-encrusted band 14 years after she divorced the Blink-182 drummer. Barker was her husband between 2004 and 2008.

"We don't know specifically what Shanna is planning to do with the money," Steven Schneider, co-CEO of WORTHY.COM, told People. "But, trust that she will use the proceeds to turn the reminders of the past into new opportunities as many of our sellers do." Last year, she was reportedly "scoping out auction houses to auction off sentimental things that Travis has gotten her when they were together," a source told Us Weekly.

Schneider stated that Worthy will assist Moakler in getting "the most value for her ring." Bidding for Moakler's ring starts at $51,000, but she expects it to fetch a higher price. "I'm hoping it sells for $120K. It was worth about $160K," she told Us Weekly. The auction will run from Friday through Tuesday, with the highest bid currently over $64,000. "With the activity, we are seeing so far and the feedback we are getting from our exclusive network of professional buyers, we are confident that we will be able to reach Shanna's reserve price," Schneider said.

"I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring," the reality star told Us Weekly about the auction. "However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It's truly an iconic ring!"

Earlier this month, Barker, 46, tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian in Portofino, Italy, following an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas and a courthouse ceremony in California. Moakler pointed out that the timing of her auction was purely coincidental. "I'm sure people would assume that [it's related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller, and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves," she explained.

Moakler told Us that she has nothing but good wishes for the newlyweds after their lavish wedding on Sunday, May 22. "I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children," she said. "It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair."

She also expressed her well wishes to the couple following the surprise Las Vegas ceremony in a statement to People."Congratulations to the happy couple," she said. "I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together."She shares two children with Barker, including Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. Also close to him is Atiana De La Hoya, 23, Moakler's daughter from his previous relationship. The three Moakler children and those Kardashian shared with ex Scott Disick were all involved in the Italian wedding.