Scarface Reveals ICU Hospitalization

Travis Scott, Chance The Rapper, and more sent support to Scarface after the Geto Boys member revealed his hospitalization over the weekend.

Legendary rapper and producer Scarface has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a Houston, Texas-area hospital. On Saturday, Aug. 24, the Geto Boys member, real name Brad Jordan, shared a photo to Instagram showing himself in a hospital bed attached to wires and a nasal cannula.

"Ouch ... Grateful," Scarface captioned the post. Although the rapper didn't provide further information on the reason for his hospitalization or current condition, the Houston Chronicle noted that one of the medical personnel in the photo could be seen wearing a cardiovascular intensive care unit badge. Scarface hasn't shared any further updates, and it's unclear if he remains in the ICU.

News of his hospitalization sparked a wave of well wishes for the rapper, who has faced numerous health scares in the past. Commenting on the post, DJ Quick wrote, "Brad, we got more work to do bro bro. Ain't no time to be out of time." Travis Scott commented, "we love you unc," with Cedric the Entertainer adding, "Prayers for a full recovery." On X (formerly Twitter), Kid Cudi wrote, "Prayers up for Scarface the legend." Radio personality Ibrahim Jamil "Ebro" Darden reposted a video of Scarface's 2023 NPR Tiny Desk performance of "I Seen A Man Die," adding, "Voice. Musicality. Storytelling. Emotion. Having it all is rare in music. Get well Scarface."

Scarface's current hospitalization comes three years after the rapper underwent a kidney transplant in 2021. After suffering kidney failure while battling COVID-19 in 2020, and later putting out a call possible donor volunteers, the musician's son Christopher Jordan donated one of his own kidneys to his father.

Speaking in an Instagram Live not long after the procedure, the musician credited his son with "saving" his life, stating, per the Mirror: "My son saved my life and I can't say enough about him. That boy saved my life man. And I love him so much. But I always said that shit though. He's the best son a guy could have. Chris, you ain't s-. Don't make me laugh, Chris. C'mon dawg...I'm so proud of you.. I love you too much. You saved my muthaf-ing life."