Tom Brady Says Son Jack May Not Play Football Anymore

Tom Brady has stated that he's excited to see his 15-year-old son Jack play football. However, the 45-year-old former NFL quarterback understands that Jack is also interested in different activities. Brady recently spoke to PEOPLE and revealed that his son might not continue playing football despite being interested in the sport.

"Yeah, he played this last year and I don't even know if he's going to play next year," Brady said about Jack's future in football. "And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I'll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse...basketball's probably his favorite sport, but he's a very good student. Again, I think wherever he ends up finding the path, I think for me and his mom just to support that is the best thing possible."

Brady revealed last year that Jack was playing high school football. But if it was up to the seven-time Super Bowl champion, he would have Jack play another sport. "I wouldn't choose for him to (play football), because there's too many crazy expectations that people would put on him, most of them probably very unfair, actually," Brady said on ESPN's NFL Live.

Brady shares Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan. He is also father to daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady understands that people will have high expectations of his three children because of who their parents are.

"Our children have unique challenges (that are) different from ones I had growing up," Brady told Today.com last month. "There are a lot of expectations because of who their mom or their dad is, and it's not necessarily fair to them because they didn't choose that."

Brady also talked about wanting his kids to have a normal life. "They're just normal kids trying to develop their own relationships with their friends, go to school and learn and grow," he said. "Because of who our kids are (people say), 'You should be good at this' or 'You should look like that' but that's not the case. Everyone is an individual." Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in February and is spending as much time with his children as possible before he starts his job with Fox Sports in 2024.