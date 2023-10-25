Tom Brady Reveals Which Quarterback Can Match His Success in the NFL

No player in NFL history has had as much success as Tom Brady. But can any current or future NFL player match what the retired quarterback has done in his career? On the Let's Go! podcast, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal asked Brady which player could fill his shoes, and Brady mentioned Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be that guy.

"Good question. I mean, I think when I'm looking at guys in pro football, Patrick [Mahomes is] the one that really stands out," Brady said, per Men's Journal. "They've done a great job since he's really taken over. And he's got a really great coach – like I was fortunate like you were fortunate – that helps you and... gives you the humble pie when things are going good and knows how to pick you up when things aren't good."

Brady also mentioned that because quarterbacks are running more with the football, their careers are cut short, which means they likely won't have 20-year careers. "Not every game [was] perfect, but every game was pretty good," Brady said. "And most of the time I never put my team in a position to lose. There's very few guys like that I'm watching over and over and over. And I think unfortunately the way the games going, guys are running the ball a lot more, it just makes for a shorter career."

Most fans know Brady for winning seven Super Bowls, three NFL MVPs, and five Super Bowl MVPs. But he also holds no fewer than 17 league records between the regular season and postseason. Brady is the all-time leader in wins (251), completions (7,753), attempts (12,050), passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649) and Super Bowl appearances (10). He's one of two quarterbacks in NFL history to have over 80,000 passing yards and 550 touchdowns.

Mahomes has put together a Hall of Fame resume at 28 years old. He has played in three Super Bowls and won two of them. Mahomes has also thrown for 25,974 yards and 207 touchdowns in 86 starts. He has the NFL record for career passer rating (105.3), career playoff passer rating (107.4) career passing yards per game (301.8), total yards by a quarterback in a season (5,614 in 2022) and passing touchdowns in a single postseason (11 in 2021).